Georgia Loses Commit for 2025 Recruiting Class
Georgia loses commit Shamari Earls to Michigan.
The Georgia Bulldogs have a loaded 2025 recruiting class but they just took a hit. Defensive back Shamari Earls committed to Georgia earlier in the year but he has now flipped his commitment to Michigan.
Earls was previously committed to South Carolina, then flipped to Georgia and now he has flipped again to the Wolverines. The indications of this flip started to roam around last week and now it is official.
Earls has been committed to Georgia since July. He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 87th-best player in the country, the 11th-best defensive back and the second-best player in the state of Virginia. Earls visited Michigan just last weekend and it appears that was all the Wolverines needed to help seal the deal on this recruitment.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
