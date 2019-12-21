BulldogMaven
Georgia Recruiting: UGA offers Ole Miss Commit Daran Branch

Blayne Gilmer

Daran Branch, a 3-star defensive back out of Amite, Louisiana, announced via Twitter on Friday that he has received a scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs. Listed at 6’2” 178-pounds, Branch is very versatile and has shown the ability to play well in coverage and as a box defender.

Even with the current Georgia signees, and the players Bulldog Maven expects to sign, there are one or two spots remaining in the 2020 class. Again, the numbers are based on the final decisions of a handful of blue-chip prospects and also how the Dawgs decide to maneuver the numbers around with blue shirting. In any event, Branch is now a candidate for one of these final spots.

Daran Branch is the second player in the last nine days that the Dawgs have offered that had Ole Miss as the favorite in their recruitment. Branch has been committed to Ole Miss since November 17th and McKinnley Jackson was thought to be leaning toward the Rebels when Georgia offered him on December 12th. 

USATSI_13676982
Matt Luke, now the O-line coach at Georgia, has ties with current commits at Ole Miss. 

It’s not hard to make the connection here to Matt Luke. The former Ole Miss coach is known for building strong relationships with players and recruits. Undoubtedly the ties with Luke are being tapped into in hopes of adding another defensive asset or two in the 2020 class.

With the early signing period having come and gone, Branch and Jackson both will have to wait until February to sign with the college of their choice. Georgia has shown the ability to close on targets late in their recruitment. Daran Branch and all Ole Miss commits likely have a lot on their minds with the transition from Matt Luke to Lane Kiffin.

Branch possesses a different skill set than the current defensive backs in this class and would be a welcome addition to the strong safety, linebacker hybrid type position that Lanning and Smart like to employ at the STAR position.

