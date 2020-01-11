BulldogMaven
Georgia Recruiting: Several New Offers for 2021 Prospects

Blayne Gilmer

The way the recruiting world works today, coaches are starting to identify talent at an early age. Some prospects start garnering attention and receiving offers as early as the 8th or 9th grade. However, getting to see prospects mature and compete against the elite competition is also valuable.

That higher level of competition has begun for many rising Seniors via camps, combines, and just their Junior year performances. Recruiting never stops in college football. Factoring in all of this, for college coaches it is now offering season for the next cycle and Georgia has its eyes on several extremely athletic 2021 prospects.

These class of 2021 Seniors, in no particular order, have earned scholarship offers from the Dawgs in the past week.

Sage "Flash" Ryan - Athlete - 5'11" 193 pounds - Lafayette Chrisitan Academy - Lafayette, Louisiana (4-Star)

Nathaniel Wiggins - Athlete - 6'2" 170 pounds - Grady High School - Atlanta, Georgia (3-Star)

Destyn Pazon - WR - 6'0" 170 pounds - Edna Karr High School - New Orleans, Louisiana (4-Star)

Cade Denhoff - DE - 6’5” 228 pounds - Lakeland Christian High School - Lakeland, Florida (4-Star)

Kamar Wilcoxson - Athlete - 6’2” 185 pounds- IMG Academy - Lilburn, Georgia (4-Star)

Derrick Davis - Safety - 6’1” 194 pounds - Gateway High School - Monroeville, Pennsylvania (4-Star)

Anquin Barnes - DT - 6’4” 300 pounds - Robert E. Lee High School - Montgomery, Alabama (3-Star)

These offers all continue the trend of Georgia not caring so much about exact numbers in terms of a position, but more about attempting to stockpile talent. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs continue to be focused on the best players available and seeking overall athleticism.

