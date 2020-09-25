Amari Daniels Set Time Table for Commitment

With Lovasea Carroll already in tow for the class of 2021 at the University of Georgia, there is still room for one more back in the 2021 class if Georgia chooses to take one. They have several top suitors for the final spot in Dell McGhee's stable, names like Donavan Edwards, and Amari Daniels.

In a recent interview with SI All-American, the nation's No. 5 Overall running back stated that he is nearing a commitment date, with a Top-2 coming soon.

"I'm gonna be committed before the season starts, before our first game," he said. "When is that first game? I don't know. We just started conditioning. The state of Florida has been practicing but south Florida itself has just been conditioning. But I'll be committed within the next two to three weeks, be on the lookout for that."

Daniels already has a top four that consists of "Penn State, Georgia, Texas A & M and UM (Miami)." Daniels says he really just focused on those four schools right now.

"I'm focusing on my top four, Penn State, Georgia, Texas A & M, and UM (Miami). I've been focusing on them, recruiting has been steady but the dead period has been extended to January so I've been sitting back, watching football, and seeing what the coaches been telling me. Seeing if it matches what they're telling me and the system I would run in."

If you read Amari Daniels' SI All-American evaluation, you'll see that he fits exactly what Todd Monken plans to do with his running backs moving forward, so a few weeks to watch Georgia's new offense could bode well for their chances at landing this talented back.

"Quick and elusive, Daniels also makes up for his lack of elite size with very good balance, agility and vision. He has the potential to be lethal on option routes vs. linebackers in the passing game out of the backfield if he can show consistent receiving skills. He may not become a bell-cow, every-down running back in college, but Daniels still projects as a core weapon to an offense as a lightning back" - SI All American Eval on Daniels

Daniels sees himself in the same light:

I feel like I bring a lot to the table, from being a team player on and off the field," he said. "I feel like I can hit you with the run, hit you with the pass. If a team got down bad, I can help out on defense...I can do a lot of positives for a team. I feel like my speed, my strength, even though I probably get a little negative for my size. But running backs these days aren't as big, we're dynamic, that's all that matters."

