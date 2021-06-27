BREAKING: Jihaad Campbell Makes College Decision

Four-star edge rusher Jihaad Campbell has announced his commitment. The IMG Academy prospect narrowed his recruitment down to five just days ago; that group included Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, and Ohio State. Multiple schools hosted Campbell on visits; those included, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Clemson.

Campbell announced Sunday he’d be attending Clemson.

At 6'3 and 215 pounds, Jihaad is a prospect who can not only play off the edge, but he has also showed promised playing as an inside backer. According to a source, SI's Dawgs Daily was told that Georgia was recruiting the four-star edge rusher to play both inside and outside linebacker.

Georgia also did this with current inside linebacker Smael Mondon. Mondon was a former five-star out of Paulding County who was seen as a versatile linebacker. At Paulding, Mondon played as an inside backer and came off the edge as an outside linebacker.

While Mondon had that extra star next to his name, both were highly touted recruits. Campbell boasts the same frame compared to the true freshman Mondon, who was 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds coming out of high school.

While being recruited to play on the inside by the Dawgs, the IMG star will likely fill out his frame and play on the edge once transitioning into a career at the college level. Campbell is a huge get for the Clemson 2022 class.

2022 UGA Commits

QB Gunner Stockton

DT Tyre West

CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew

S Malaki Starks

LB Jalon Walker

RB Jordan James

LB CJ Washington

WR De'Nylon Morrissette

P Brett Thorson

EDGE Darris Smith

S JaCorey Thomas

