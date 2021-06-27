BREAKING: Jihaad Campbell Makes College Decision

Jihaad Campbell Makes College Decision
Four-star edge rusher Jihaad Campbell has announced his commitment. The IMG Academy prospect narrowed his recruitment down to five just days ago; that group included Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, and Ohio State. Multiple schools hosted Campbell on visits; those included, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Clemson.
Campbell announced Sunday he’d be attending Clemson.
At 6'3 and 215 pounds, Jihaad is a prospect who can not only play off the edge, but he has also showed promised playing as an inside backer. According to a source, SI's Dawgs Daily was told that Georgia was recruiting the four-star edge rusher to play both inside and outside linebacker.
Georgia also did this with current inside linebacker Smael Mondon. Mondon was a former five-star out of Paulding County who was seen as a versatile linebacker. At Paulding, Mondon played as an inside backer and came off the edge as an outside linebacker.
While Mondon had that extra star next to his name, both were highly touted recruits. Campbell boasts the same frame compared to the true freshman Mondon, who was 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds coming out of high school.
While being recruited to play on the inside by the Dawgs, the IMG star will likely fill out his frame and play on the edge once transitioning into a career at the college level. Campbell is a huge get for the Clemson 2022 class.
2022 UGA Commits
- QB Gunner Stockton
- DT Tyre West
- CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew
- S Malaki Starks
- LB Jalon Walker
- RB Jordan James
- LB CJ Washington
- WR De'Nylon Morrissette
- P Brett Thorson
- EDGE Darris Smith
- S JaCorey Thomas
You May Also Like
The Final Question on Offense - Who Plays Left Tackle?
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.