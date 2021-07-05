LATEST: Kamari Wilson Has "Big Announcement" Coming Soon

One of the biggest targets left on the board for the Dawgs announced on Twitter he has an announcement coming soon

Five-star safety out IMG Academy Kamari Wilson tweeted Monday that he has a "big announcement coming soon!" Wilson's announcement comes just hours after Kojo Antwi's commitment to Ohio State. Wilson's potential commitment to the Dawgs would be a huge momentum boost to a Georgia 2022 class that has seen high-profile decommitments since June.

247Sports ranks Wilson as the number safety in the 2022 class. He is listed at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, and is an early candidate to an SI All-American in the upcoming SI-99.

The prospect of adding Wilson to Georgia's class would make him the highest-rated recruit to commit to the G. After dropping from fifth down to seventh in the latest SI All-American team rankings, Georgia could use the bump.

Georgia heads into the 2021 season after an offseason that saw four former starting defensive backs depart for the NFL while two other contributors joined them. The transfer of Tyrique Stevenson earlier in the offseason was a blow to Georgia's depth in the secondary. Stevenson looked to be the favorite to start at STAR in 2021.

With Stevenson heading south to Miami, the Dawgs would pick up transfers from West Virginia's Tykee Smith and Clemson's Derion Kendrick; both are positioned to be immediate contributors in 2021. The mass exodus of Georgia's secondary following 2020 meant that the Dawgs are open to taking a bigger class of defensive backs in 2022.

With expectations of Georgia to take up to five, or even potentially six, defensive backs in this class, they are already half way there. Safeties Malaki Starks and JaCorrey Thomas and cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew lead the way with a potential addition of a player like Kamari Wilson.

Wilson has long been linked to this Georgia class and has been recruited by defensive analyst Will Muschamp even dating back to his days as the head coach with South Carolina. Muschamp is a major player in the recruitment of Wilson and is part of the reason why sources close to the situation feel good about Georgia's chances with Wilson.

