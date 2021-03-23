Nation's Top Player, Labbeus Overton Updates Recruitment

Labbeus Overton is one of the nation's top players in high school football. Here, he updates the latest in his recruitment process.

At a camp with dozens of some of the nation's top rising seniors, it's rare you run across a rising junior that draws eyes.

That's what happened Sunday at Denmark high school in North Atlanta, Georgia as defensive end Labbeus Overton competed in the Under Armour All American Camp Series.

Already an Under Armour All-American selection, the Milton Eagle prospect left the entire recruiting industry leaving with solid feelings about his potential to finish as the nation's top player in the class of 2023.

Nearing 6'4, 245 pounds, Overton is the son of a mother who played for offensive tackle for Oklahoma and a mother who played women's volleyball for Kentucky.

His father Milton Overton started for four years at Oklahoma and now resides as the Athletic Director at Kennesaw State. Not to mention his older brother, Micaiah Overton currently plays defensive line for Liberty.

Born to be a college athlete, Overton is every bit as advertised.

I first alerted about Overton during his freshman season in Alabama. There was this young 14-year-old defensive end that was dominating Alabama high school football. Come to find out, Overton was due for a scenery change, now having moved to Milton High School. Milton is a member of 7A football here in the state of Georgia. Overton says he can tell the difference for sure.

"It’s an amazing process, it’s really different, the competition is way better here in Georgia. You can’t any better football than in Georgia."

The early impression surrounding Overton is that Oklahoma is the school to beat when it comes to his recruitment due to the ties with his father having played in Norman. However, when asked about which schools he's developed a relationship with early on in his recruitment, the Sooners weren't mentioned.

“I’ve built relationships with Clemson, Bama, Texas A&M, and Ohio State.”

Obviously, there's extreme interest from the University of Georgia, but as of right now, they are on the outside looking in on a recruitment process that will be pivotal in the 2023 class.

