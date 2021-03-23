Malaki Starks Previews Decision Day

ATH, Malaki Starks was at the Under Armour event in Atlanta mere days before his commitment announcement is set to come Thursday. He previews it here.

When your decision is boiling down to Clemson, Georgia, and Alabama, it's safe to say you're one of the nation's premier prospects in your respective class.

That's the caliber of player Malaki Starks is. He's quarterback, running back, wide receiver, safety, corner, during his time in high school. Often times lining up at a variety of those positions within one football game.

He's 6'2, 205 pounds, and is far more explosive on film than the ball in his hands than any other threat available in the 2022 class. He pulls away from would-be tacklers with such ease, yet is powerful upon contact, all paired with elite horizontally agility and the ability to regain speed quickly.

On defense, he's a striker. Those explosive traits allow him to get to places on the field that others simply cannot, and when he arrives on contact it's devastating.

Starks is set to commit Thursday, and he shared he previewed his decision with Dawgs Daily following the Under Armour All-American Camp in Atlanta, Georgia over the weekend.

Starks is set to be an early enrollee wherever he commits, thus the decision to wrap things up now and focus on finishing out his high school career. He's ready to get the recruitment process portion of things over with.

“I feel excited, it’s been a long journey, just to get it over with.”

According to Starks, his mind is not yet fully made up headed as of Sunday afternoon heading into his decision this week, and he's still fielding phone calls quite a bit.

“I talked to Clemson last night, I talk to Alabama almost every day, I talked to Georgia almost every day"

With Starks' ability on both sides of the ball, it's caused schools to approach the recruitment process differently with Starks. Georgia is the lone school recruiting him to play both sides of the ball. Whereas Clemson and Alabama are recruiting him to play strictly safety.

Starks also mentioned that despite committing prior to the NCAA Quiet Period opening up in June, he will be taking his official visits. He hasn't yet scheduled them but is preparing to take them.

