WATCH: Oscar Delp Shines in Senior Debut

Georgia has a great chance at landing the tight end out of West Forsyth, Georgia. We bringing you the highlights from his season opener.

Georgia Football hasn't been exactly known for their tight-end success, not yet at least.

Under tight end coach Todd Hartley, Georgia has recruited the position extremely well. In 2020 he signed Darnell Washington out of Nevada, in 2021 he added Brock Bowers out of Napa Valley, California and now he's after the nation's No. 1 tight end Oscar Delp.

*Photos from @Saucyymarr on Instagram, Video by @blackcobramedia on Instagram

Georgia has a great chance at landing the tight end out of West Forsyth, Georgia as well.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about Delp:

Delp certainly has the size you look for in a tight end, standing every bit of 6-5 with a frame that will allow him to pack on plenty of weight and strength. He will need to improve his burst off the line, but Delp is an advanced route runner that can line up all over the field and do damage. The West Forsyth tight end knows how to manipulate defenders in order to get free, and he shows a nice downfield burst that allows him to explode out of vertical cuts. Delp catches the ball like a receiver and tracks the deep well. Delp lacks punch in the run game and his pad level is inconsistent. He’ll need to become more effective in the run game to take the next step and become a more complete tight end, but few are better in the passing game.

You May Also Like

Injury Report: Following Saturday's Scrimmage

Freshmen Flash During Saturday's Scrimmage

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsS