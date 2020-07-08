Georgia football finally has a much desired and much need inside linebacker in the class of 2021. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, a 4-Star linebacker from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, has committed to the 'G'.

The tenth commitment in the 2021 class for Georgia, Dumas-Johnson, in a very solid and pleasantly surprising way, roughly marks the halfway milestone in the completion of a class that will take fewer prospects than normal. This is an important commitment of the Bulldogs.

They're losing Monty Rice at the end of the 2020 season to graduation. Nakobe Dean will likely be headed to the NFL after the 2021 season and the remainder of Georgia inside linebacker unit is upperclassmen with the exception of Trezman Marshall. Dumas-Johnson is an every-down type of linebacker that Georgia needs for immediate depth and then as a primary producer going forward.

Dumas-Johnson has kept his recruitment rather quiet and close to the vest, but he makes some noise with his pads. The star linebacker plays in a controlled, yet physical manner and absolutely drops the hammer when he arrives to the ball carrier. Dumas-Johnson is instinctive and always seems to put himself in position to make a play. Rarely do you see him get off balance or overextended. He has the speed to trail the ball just enough to be in great shape when a ball carrier turns up-field and when they do, Jamon is there to deliver a devastating strike more often than not.

With some big decisions coming in the next month to six weeks, Kirby Smart and company have to hope that the commitment of the hard-nosed and athletic Jamon Dumas-Johnson will be a catalyst for a strong run in July and August.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson Junior year Jamon Dumas-Johnson Junior year

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.