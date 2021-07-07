Jayden Gibson Cuts List To Eight

Wide receiver Jayden Gibson has announced that he is cutting down his recruitment down to eight schools.

Georgia has been actively recruiting 2022 wide receiver Jayden Gibson over the last few days, and they have been included in his final eight schools.

Gibson posted an announcement to his social media feeds on Wednesday. His top right includes Georgia, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Auburn, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

After wide receiver Kojo Antwi committed to Ohio State, the Bulldogs had to find another receiver to fill that void. Enter Gibson, who had an impressive showing at The Opening in California.

Those at the event remarked that Gibson was unguardable and caught nearly every jump ball thrown his way.

Gibson plays for West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida. He stands 6-4 and is listed at 185 lbs., meaning that his frame is already college ready.

He is comparable to current Bulldog wide receiver George Pickens. Gibson is electric down the field and no one at The Opening had any hope of breaking up a jump ball thrown his way.

Georgia has just gotten into this recruitment, but sources indicate that the interest is mutual. They have only been recruiting him for a few days and have found their way into his top eight.

The Bulldogs offered Gibson the same day they got into contact with him. He checks every box physically and has the athletic traits to play as an X-receiver at the next level.

It appears that Georgia wants to take threw wideouts in the 2022 class. They already have a commit in wide receiver DeNylon Morrissette and will be pushing for Gibson in the coming months.