Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Jayden Gibson Cuts List To Eight

Wide receiver Jayden Gibson has announced that he is cutting down his recruitment down to eight schools.
Author:
Publish date:

Georgia has been actively recruiting 2022 wide receiver Jayden Gibson over the last few days, and they have been included in his final eight schools.

Gibson posted an announcement to his social media feeds on Wednesday. His top right includes Georgia, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Auburn, Tennessee, and South Carolina. 

After wide receiver Kojo Antwi committed to Ohio State, the Bulldogs had to find another receiver to fill that void. Enter Gibson, who had an impressive showing at The Opening in California.

Those at the event remarked that Gibson was unguardable and caught nearly every jump ball thrown his way. 

Gibson plays for West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida. He stands 6-4 and is listed at 185 lbs., meaning that his frame is already college ready.

He is comparable to current Bulldog wide receiver George Pickens. Gibson is electric down the field and no one at The Opening had any hope of breaking up a jump ball thrown his way.

Georgia has just gotten into this recruitment, but sources indicate that the interest is mutual. They have only been recruiting him for a few days and have found their way into his top eight.

The Bulldogs offered Gibson the same day they got into contact with him. He checks every box physically and has the athletic traits to play as an X-receiver at the next level.

It appears that Georgia wants to take threw wideouts in the 2022 class. They already have a commit in wide receiver DeNylon Morrissette and will be pushing for Gibson in the coming months.

24426D28-148C-41D0-B0A5-2703A0994ACE
Recruiting

Jayden Gibson Cuts List To Eight

6F2C07D9-9049-49BD-B000-867219E889CC
News

Recruitments That Could Come Down To The Wire

210417_AJW_FB_GDAY_H1_0128-L
News

NIL Update: Jack Podlesny Signs Deal

Kirby Fall Camp
News

Kirby Smart Ranked Top-3 Head Coach

trequon-fegans
Recruiting

Tre’Quon Fegans Narrows Recruitment To Five

210417_AJW_FB_GDAY_H2_0761-L
News

NIL Update: Kendall Milton Signs with Branding Firm

9944499
News

Pre-Camp Position Battle: Who Gets the Nod at Center?

E5sq6moWUAkFWZd
News

Jalon Walker Starting New Social Media Trend for Travis Shaw