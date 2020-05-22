DawgsDaily
JJ Jones Has Made His College Decision

BGilmer18

JJ Jones has committed to the University of  North Carolina. Returning UNC legendary Head Coach Mack Brown’s squad continues to surge in the 2021 recruiting class. Jones is a 4-Star, 6’3” 195 pound receiver that Todd Monken and the Georgia Bulldogs has invested some time in. Enough time and effort to build a relationship strong enough that UGA made Jones’s Top 5.

Jones accelerated his recruitment after releasing his Top 5. It was thought that Georgia was in very good position with Jones. Despite a connection with new OC Todd Monken, Georgia was unable to land Jones.

In a recent interview, Jones discussed the impact that Todd Monken's offensive philosophy is having on his recruitment. "Coach Monken has told me that they're looking to throw the ball more this season and get the receivers more involved, so that's something that a wide receiver dreams of" explained Jones.

As one of the final five, it appeared Georgia was clearly going to be in line to receive an official visit from Jones. That visit could still take place as recruiting restrictions are set to be lifted on the first of July.

Jones is an extremely talented receiver and is going to have a chance to make an early impact at the college level with his frame and his playmaking ability.

