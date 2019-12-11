Joshua Braun likely to De-Commit from Georgia, Rumors are Florida

Kirby Smart and his staff are out on the recruiting trail as we speak and we are hearing from multiple sources that Joshua Braun - who committed to Georgia back in June - is expected to de-commit from the Bulldogs and is linked to the Florida Gators.

The Bulldog Maven received word from multiple sources that the Georgia Bulldog staff has canceled their planned in-home visit with the nation's 22nd ranked offensive tackle.

Braun's de-commitment can assumably be connected to the recent departure from offensive line coach Sam Pittman. Though, Kirby Smart did the absolute best he could in such circumstances. Going out and bringing on Matt Luke in less than 48 hours is incredible.

Luke has already visited a handful of commits including Tate Ratledge in Rome, Georgia this morning. He and Smart visited with Ratledge after the big tackle released a rather concerning tweet following Pittman's departure.

We forecasted this kind of thing to happen. With Sam Pittman having developed these relationships with these kids and now being gone, it was only a matter of time before another school like Florida swooped in.

After all, they didn't have very far to go. Braun is Florida's 49th ranked player and is expected to become a Florida Gator.

We will keep you posted with all the updates as further information comes in.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.