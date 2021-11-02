JUST IN: Julian Humphrey Down To Three Schools

Corner Julian Humphrey announced that he is cutting his recruitment down to three schools.

Cornerback Julian Humphrey narrowed down his recruitment to three schools on Tuesday. The former Florida commit announced that he would be deciding between Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs have twenty-one commits in their 2022 class, five of which came over the past two weeks. They are expected to take multiple cornerbacks in this class and are very high on what Humphrey brings to the table.

Georgia has been quietly involved in this recruitment for several months, laying the groundwork for an eventual de-commitment. In their last nine games, Florida is 2-7 against Power-5 opponents, making it even more likely the Gators could lose out on some of their top targets.

Humphrey was one of those, as he backed off his pledge just a few days before Georgia thrashed Florida in Jacksonville. He has not set a timetable for a commitment yet, but fans should stay on alert.

SI All-American has Humphrey graded as the No. 15 corner in America. Here is what the recruiting service had to say about the talented defensive back.

"Yes, Humphrey is one of the fastest players on this list, with verified 100-meter dash times in the 10.5-second range. Yes, it helps widen the margin for error while in coverage on Friday nights. But no, this isn't another track star being molded into a football prospect, Humphrey is a football prospect who also runs track. He is comfortable in his transitions, tracks the football well and flashes big-time bait instincts while in coverage. Throw in an ideal frame and another year of prep experience and it amounts to a talent we may still have pegged too low in the top 15."

