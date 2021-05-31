LATEST: CFB’s Next Wave of Stars Headed to Athens

The NCAA officially lifts the dead period on June 1. The Georgia Bulldogs and the rest of college football are preparing for a hectic few months on the recruiting trail.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the NCAA has been in a recruiting dead period for over a calendar year. Tuesday, on June 1 the dead period will be lifted and recruits will be allowed to set foot on college campuses for the first time in over 16 months.

The Georgia Bulldogs and the rest of college football are getting ready for a historic few months in recruiting. They haven't been able to see many of these recruits in person in quite a long time, which means that they don't have a clear read on many of these players.

Recruits around the country are spending their summers camping at various schools. It seems that everyone has multiple visits lined up, and some players are even choosing to go on official visits during the summer. But one thing is clear, the summer tour starts in Athens this week. As head coach Kirby Smart and his staff have strategically placed themselves at the front of every prospect’s calendar.

There should be a rush of commits around the nation sometime near the beginning of July. Players want to see all of the schools on their lists first but many are going to make it a priority to commit before their high school seasons start.

Georgia is preparing to go all out. They opened a brand new athletic facility a few weeks ago and the visiting recruits will be among the first few people to see it.

A source told Dawgs Daily that in the landscape of college football, "There is nothing like it."

The Bulldogs aren't stopping there. When players arrive on campus they will be working out and competing against each other in front of the Bulldog staff.

Many college football programs haven't been able to set up their boards yet. It has been over a year since they have seen these players in person, and with the importance placed on the in-person evaluation, it’s the most integral part of the process.

Georgia still have over a dozen spots left to fill in this 2022 recruiting class. This will be their first in-person look at a number of these players and it will help the staff decide who they need to make a priority moving forward.

This summer, Smart gets to look at these recruits first-hand. Once he has the board finalized expect a rush of Bulldog commits. The list of 2022 commits could be up to twenty by the time the summer comes to an end.

One thing is for certain: we have never seen anything in recruiting quite like this. There is going to be a ton of movement this summer, so get ready for the most interesting time on the recruiting trail in recent memory.