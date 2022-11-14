Skip to main content

JUST IN: Georgia Makes The Cut for Samuel M'Pemba

Georgia makes the most recent cut for one of the best remaining prospects in the country.

Samuel M'Pemba, a five-star recruit out of IMG (Fl.) is down to four teams. Georgia made the cut, along with Tennessee, Miami, and Florida. 

If you have been following along, UGA has remained in hot pursuit of M'Pemba for months. In fact, we have reported here that UGA is likely the team to beat down the stretch. We still think that's the case as his recruitment is reaching an end. 

M'Pemba has a good relationship with OLB coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and numerous members of the 2023 UGA recruiting class. He has also become a regular in Athens, making numerous stops over the course of the season. By all accounts, he has enjoyed the experience.

Here is what M'Pemba told Brooks Austin about UGA back in September.

"It's a lot of love, just going in there and talking about development and just watching the games up there, hanging with the guys, the atmosphere, the want to win is really good."

The Florida schools (Miami and Florida) haven't given up in their pursuit of M'Pemba and Tennessee was able to get him in town for the Alabama game. However, it appears they are all chasing Georgia and this one continues to unfold.

M'Pemba would join 4-star Gabriel Harris at the EDGE spot in the 2023 class, giving UGA one of the best hauls at that position in the entire country.

M'Pemba is set to make his decision on December 4th.

