Ladd McConkey Commits To Georgia

Brooks Austin

Ladd McConkey can flat out play ball. The North Murray High School star player did just about everything for the Mountaineers during his high school career. McConkey played receiver, quarterback, defensive back, and was a weapon in the return game. He showed big-time playmaking ability in all of those roles and the impressive performance drew the attention of Power 5 programs late in the 2020 3-Star Athlete's recruitment. 

Today, he's committed to The University of Georgia to play football. 

Kirby Smart and the University of Georgia offered the Northwest Georgia native a few weeks back and since then, his recruitment picked up a tremendous amount of momentum including an offer from Vandy within twenty-four hours of Georgia. 

Oddly enough, McConkey grew up a Tennessee Volunteer fan and yet, an offer from the school in Knoxville never arrived. McConkey committed to Georgia today via Twitter. 

The addition of a space creator such as McConkey was vital in the system that Todd Monken and Buster Faulkner will be attempting to implement in Athens. 

It's something the now Georgia commit told us about in an interview on The Bulldog Maven: 

"Yeah, they kind of talk to me about his past and where he's been at, and how he has had great success throwing the ball and throwing it a lot. So yes, we talked a lot about him and then they just hired Buster Faulkner as well. He has had a lot of success at his previous schools as well, being able to spread it out and throw it around and letting guys so make plays in space."

They need guys to go and make plays in space and that is exactly what McConkey is.

