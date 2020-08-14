Malcolm Johnson Jr is quite possibly the fastest player in the 2021 recruiting class. He's a verified 6.26 in the 55M indoor championship against some of the fastest runners in the entire country, and he converts that track speed onto the field as a dynamic wide receiver.

He's the exact mold of wide receiver in the slot that Todd Monken and his staff are looking for and he's made his college decision. He was a major target for Georgia in the 2021 cycle and he's now off the board and committed to Auburn.

Johnson released a top 5 less than a week ago that included LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Florida.

As for the player, Johnson is a sprinter whose speed translates to the field and can be seen on tape. He can stack the secondary vertically and has solid ball skills. While he must add strength and expand his route tree, he is an ideal fit as a Z-receiver in an offense that features a 5-step and 7-step vertical passing game.

Auburn uses these types of players really well. Anthony Schwartz comes to mind from the 2018 signing class. He was a world-class sprinter as well coming out of high school and Malzahn finds easy ways of getting him touches with crafty motions and play designs.

With Johnson Jr now off the board, Georgia will continue to try and seal up a commitment from Jayden Thomas, and now Deion Colzie becomes even more important to the 2021 cycle.

