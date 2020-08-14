SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeRecruitingNewsPodcastsThe Dawg Walk
Search

Malcolm Johnson Jr. Commits to Auburn Football

Brooks Austin

Malcolm Johnson Jr is quite possibly the fastest player in the 2021 recruiting class. He's a verified 6.26 in the 55M indoor championship against some of the fastest runners in the entire country, and he converts that track speed onto the field as a dynamic wide receiver. 

He's the exact mold of wide receiver in the slot that Todd Monken and his staff are looking for and he's made his college decision. He was a major target for Georgia in the 2021 cycle and he's now off the board and committed to Auburn. 

Johnson released a top 5 less than a week ago that included LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Florida. 

As for the player, Johnson is a sprinter whose speed translates to the field and can be seen on tape. He can stack the secondary vertically and has solid ball skills. While he must add strength and expand his route tree, he is an ideal fit as a Z-receiver in an offense that features a 5-step and 7-step vertical passing game. 

Auburn uses these types of players really well. Anthony Schwartz comes to mind from the 2018 signing class. He was a world-class sprinter as well coming out of high school and Malzahn finds easy ways of getting him touches with crafty motions and play designs. 

With Johnson Jr now off the board, Georgia will continue to try and seal up a commitment from Jayden Thomas, and now Deion Colzie becomes even more important to the 2021 cycle. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What is Georgia going to do with all of these quarterbacks?

Georgia football is loaded at quarterback with four potential starters on the roster, and two more possibly on the way in the next two recruiting classes.

Kyle Funderburk

by

AllThingsSports101

Georgia Freshman, Kelee Ringo Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Georgia five-star freshman, Kelee Ringo has undergone shoulder surgery according to sources close to the program. Will miss significant time.

Brooks Austin

NCAA President Mark Emmert Says No Fall NCAA Championships, Except for CFP

There you have it, there will be no fall championships in the NCAA this year following the cancellation of fall sports in the Big 10 and Pac-12

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101

UGA Taking Major Steps to Prevent COVID Outbreak, Protect College Football

The University of Georgia is set to begin in person classes August 20th, here's the measures they are taking to prevent an outbreak on campus.

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101

Georgia Recruiting 2022 Offensive Breakdown - Quarterback and RB

As September 1st approaches and coaches will then be able to directly contact 2022 prospects, we take a look at names to know at the QB and RB positions.

BGilmer18

by

AllThingsSports101

President Trump says "Let 'em Play" when asked about College Football

President Donald Trump was asked about whether or not college football should be played this season at his presser, and he says 'Let 'em Play'.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

Spring college football is a bad idea, it's a slap in the face and it isn't happening

The Big 10 and Pac 12 conferences elected to delay their seasons to the spring on Tuesday, while the SEC remains adamant about playing this fall.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

PAC 12 Follows Big Ten Lead, Postpones College Football Season to Spring

The PAC 12 has followed the Big Ten's Lead and has postponed their College Football season to Spring of 2021.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Which receivers are at the top of the new offensive scheme

Georgia football has a talented group of wide receivers led by superstar George Pickens and senior Demetris Robertson.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

"LeCounte will be an under-drafted player who will be a starter for six to 10 years"

Pro Football Network's Dalton Miller recently completed Richard LeCounte's pre-draft evaluation and he says LeCounte will be under-drafted and outperform.

Brooks Austin