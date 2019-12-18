BulldogMaven
Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Mekhail Sherman

Matt Klug

What is Georgia NOT getting in 5-star outside linebacker Mekhail “MJ” Sherman? Recruiting-wise. It's hard to find a better prospect. Sherman has a .9921 rating based on 247Sports Composite. He is the #18 overall player in the nation, #2 OLB in the nation, and the #1 player in Washington D.C. T

he 6’3, 235-pound linebacker out of St. John’s College High School has been committed to Georgia since May of this year, and today he's turned in his National Letter of Intent. 

MJ made an amazing impact on his high school. At his team’s banquet, he received the Mush Dubofsky Award, which is given to the “player who made the largest contribution to St. Johns Football during his career”. 

His tape shows that as a linebacker, he can do it all. Whether he’s pressuring the QB, stopping the run, or dropping into coverage, he's all over the field. His speed allows him to close in quickly on opposing QBs, he’s not afraid to drop into coverage, and he has an elite ability to be process plays. 

In the summer of 2018, prior to his junior year of high school, Sherman posted a 4.53 forty-yard dash at The Opening Finals. For comparison, Falcons LB Deion Jones ran a 4.59 at the NFL Combine. When you combine this speed with his size and strength, Georgia is in great hands at outside linebacker for many years to come.

We saw the breakout of redshirt-freshman of Azeez Ojulari this year, and once Sherman graduates in the spring, he will head to Athens to join an already-talented outside linebacker room. Sherman’s tendency to play fast and physical gives him the potential to really impress Coach Smart and the rest of Georgia’s coaching staff.

For further information on the latest from Early National Signing Day check out the live signing day thread at the top of our home page.

