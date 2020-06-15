DawgsDaily
Georgia Basketball: Michael Foster hints at potential Georgia commitment

Brent Wilson

Michael Foster is one of the top prospects in the class of 2021. The 247sports composite rankings have Foster as the No. 8 prospect in the class, yet some would even go to say he is the most talented high school player in the country.

Foster was able to take an official visit to Georgia on September 21st for the Georgia-Notre Dame football game. Since then, many have seen the Bulldogs as the leader in Foster's recruitment. 

Foster, a one time commit to Arizona State, has also been heavily pursued by schools like Baylor, Kansas, Florida State, and the hometown team, Marquette. Despite all the other schools having more success recently, the pitch from Tom Crean and his staff will be tough for him to turn down. 

Jerry Meyer, 247sports' Director of Basketball Scouting has currently logged the lone crystal ball prediction in favor of the Bulldogs. 

On Sunday, Foster decided to open the doors for questions on his Instagram Story. One of the first of those questions from a follower was, "Top colleges list anytime soon?". Foster then responded with, "Real soooon."

mike foster schools IG

Right after that, another follower asked, "Thoughts on Georgia? It's a crystal ball for u to go there." With which Foster responded with, "If the ball say so." 

Mike Foster UGA IG

As always, social media content should be taken with a grain of salt. But, Georgia fans should be excited to hear that the Bulldogs have another serious opportunity to land one of the nation's top basketball prospects.

