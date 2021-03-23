Does Georgia Still Have a Chance at Michael Foster?

Georgia basketball has a chance to sign one of the best forwards in the nation, Michael Foster.

Georgia basketball recruiting received a boost recently when SI99 forward Michael Foster included the Bulldogs among his final three choices.

Foster will either attend Georgia or Florida State if he doesn't choose the NBA G-League. He hasn't announced when he'll make the decision, but he has until August 1.

Simply put, Foster committing to Georgia would radically alter the team's potential next season. The Bulldogs still have other housekeeping tasks to complete this offseason, but signing Foster would make up for whatever tasks they miss.

Who is Michael Foster?

Hailing from Milwaukee, Wisc. (but playing for Hillcrest Prep. in Phoenix Ariz.) Foster is one of the best big men in the 2021 class. He possesses a big 6-8, 220 lbs frame that is already suited for the college basketball grind.

Foster adds exceptional athleticism to his impressive frame. He's faster than most big men, making him able to beat them to to the basket on quickness alone. But he also has a power game he employees against bigs capable of matching his athleticism.

The physical traits would be all for naught if he didn't have a great basketball mind. Foster sees the floor well and dissects plays quickly. He knows where to play at all times, which makes him a force on offense and defense.

To top it all off, Foster has a solid-yet-improving jump shot. He's a dangerous shooter on mid-to-long range jumpers.

Foster has the talent, skill and polish to play immediately, which is why he's an NBA G-League prospect. He won't waste any time getting acclimated to the college game.

Just what Georgia needs

Georgia is a very small team. If Foster doesn't sign, Georgia hopes Josh Taylor and Tyron McMillan make huge strides over the offseason both on the court and in the weight room. Both are good players with potential, but they're not ready to lead Georgia in the low post.

The Bulldogs struggled without a true big man this season. There were games when they looked hopeless on the boards. Without a powerful presence in the low-post, Georgia had no one to create easy baskets when defenses clogged Sahvir Wheeler's driving lanes.

Everyone around him becomes a better player

Because Georgia didn't have a true big man, some players were out of position, namely Toumani Camara. As Georgia's tallest starter, Camara was forced to play mostly in the low post. That's not who Camara is, he's better just contributing on the boards and being a factor on offense at all areas of the floor.

With Foster playing down low, Camara can play to his strengths more often, which will make him a much better player. Andrew Garcia and P.J. Horne (if they choose to stay) will also benefit from not having to play in the post as often.

Wheeler would benefit from having a reliable target in the post to pass to when he's not able to drive. When he is able to slash the lane, Foster will be wide open if the last defender chooses to stop Wheeler.