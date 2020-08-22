MJ Daniels is the definition of a football player. You name it and the Lucedale, Mississippi native can do it on the football field. During his career at George County High School, Daniels has played cornerback and safety on the defensive side of the ball and receiver and quarterback on the offensive side. In each position, Daniels shows an abundance of athleticism and the 4-Star has turned heads of major programs across the nation. Today Daniels has narrowed his recruitment to four SEC schools.

Both of Daniels’s home state schools of Ole Miss and Mississippi State have made the cut, along with Texas A & M and the University of Georgia. Daniels was previously committed to Ole Miss when Matt Luke was still the Head Coach for the Rebels. On June 1st of this year, Daniels de-committed from Ole Miss and reopened his recruitment.

Even though Daniels will be the starting quarterback for George County this fall, he projects as a defensive back at the college level and a very good one. At 6’3” 190 pounds, Daniels has an ideal frame for today’s secondary player in major college football. The Magnolia State product is a ball hawk and is a danger to take the ball to the once he’s picked it off.

Georgia is needing to fortify their depth in the secondary in the 2021 recruiting class. Divaad Wilson has already departed from UGA via the transfer portal for UCF. Eric Stokes Jr. and Tyson Campbell are likely headed to the NFL after this season and Richard Lecounte and DJ Daniels are seniors. Georgia has David Daniel and Javon Bullard committed so far in the class and MJ Daniels would certainly be a welcome addition should he decide to choose UGA. Daniels is among other defensive back prospects strongly considering Georgia such as De’ Jahn Warren, Nyland Green, Kamari Lassiter, and Terrion Arnold.

