Mykell Williams Postpones Commitment Date

The talented defensive line prospect will take more time to determine his college decision.

Mykel Williams, a Georgia target for the 2022 recruiting cycle, has announced that he will no longer be committing Monday, March 15th. Williams is one of the top defensive line prospects in his class and was down to ten schools: Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, USC, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia Tech, and Arizona State.

He published a statement to his Twitter on Tuesday afternoon saying:

“After weighing my options and talking with my parents and coaches I have decided to push back my commitment date to a time I see fit ! 🙏🏾”

At 6-foot-5, Williams bends with the best of them. He has extremely loose hips and plays with excellent pad level. His fluidity in the open field when pursuing ball-carriers is unmatched in the state of Georgia considering his size and position.

It is our belief here at Dawgs Daily that USC has become a serious threat in this recruitment.

Williams envisions himself as a true defensive end, although the reality is he's more of a traditional odd-front end. By the time he leaves college, he's projected to weigh around 300 pounds and coaches don't play those types of guys in traditional edge-rusher roles.

However, a school like Georgia that runs a version of an odd-front defense with a defensive end that typically plays with inside alignment on the tackle, would be the ideal scheme for a player like Williams.

He's too athletic to leave on the interior of the defensive line, and he's far too powerful and impactful in the run game to leave him out on the edge. What a school like Georgia or Alabama does is ideal for a player like Williams.