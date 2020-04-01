BulldogMaven
NCAA Extends College Football Recruiting Dead Period Til May 31st

Brooks Austin

The NCAA has extended its recruiting dead period in college football to the end of May 31st. In a statement released April 1st the NCAA said the following: 

"The Division 1 Council Coordination Committee and the Division II The Administrative Committee extended the recruiting dead period through May 31. The committees will continue to be guided by experts to determine whether the date needs to be extended." 

This is an extension of the previous rules of practicing social distancing on the recruiting trails that were set to be reevaluated on April 15th. College coaching staffs are not allowed to host or visit recruits in any physical nature. 

Which has lead to coaching staffs across the country experimenting with new ways of connecting with recruits. Playing Madden tournaments with the staff matched up against prospects. Kansas even hosted a virtual Junior Day for their prospects. So, we will likely see even further developments on that front. 

This all comes at a pivotal time in the recruiting calendar. Coaching staffs across the country are attempting to narrow down their selections heading into the senior season of prospects, while also looking into the next batch of players in the 2022 cycle. 

As for the players, this is their time to gain exposure throughout the offseasons, or for some even their active seasons. 

Though, these aren't exactly the most important things on all of our minds at this point. 

