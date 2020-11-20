Who Might be Next Georgia Commit?

With the commitment of linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. Wednesday, Georgia picked up its biggest uncommitted target remaining. Mondon will bring a lot to the Georgia defense as soon as next season, adding to an already impressive 2021 class for the Bulldogs. However, the job is not done for head coach Kirby Smart and Co. They have four or five spots remaining in 2021.

These are the prospects that Georgia is expected to pursue in order to round out the 2021 recruiting cycle:

Korey Foreman, DE

SIAA National Ranking: No. 4

No matter how much of a longshot, Foreman would be the biggest addition for the Bulldogs in this cycle. Since his decommitment from Clemson, it has appeared that Foreman has been trending toward a USC or LSU commitment. However, Georgia remains a consideration. Foreman can play anywhere on the defensive line. He comes off the ball explosively and uses his hands well. Foreman would transform this Georgia defensive line, and inserting him into a front-seven class consisting of Smael Mondon, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Jonathan Jefferson, Chaz Chambliss and Marling Dean would boost the Georgia defense for years to come.

Maason Smith, DT

SI99 Ranking: No. 36

Another longshot, game-changing defensive lineman on the board is Louisiana product Smith. He has been trending toward LSU for some time, but with the Tigers struggling this year and the front-seven class Georgia is starting to compile, it may be possible to break into Smith’s recruitment. Smith currently has SEC size, blends natural athleticism with bruising strength at the point of attack and understands leverage and pad level. Smith could also make impact plays as a freshman and will punish interior lineman from Day 1.

Nyland Green, CB

SI99 Ranking: N/A

Green not only fits the mold of the Bulldogs defensive back room, but is the prototypical mold of today’s corner. Out of all three of the recruits to this point there only one problem for Georgia: They are in a dogfight with another SEC East program, Tennessee. Green appears to be the top corner left without a home in the class and Georgia will undoubtedly increase its pursuit with targets turning into commits. He possesses excellent ball skills, has positional versatility in the secondary and is very fluid in his movements. Green plays both ways in high school and can flip his hips in coverage with the best of any cornerback. Expect Georgia to aggressively pursue Green with the possibility of both safety Richard LeCounte and corner Eric Stokes leaving after the season.

Terrion Arnold, S

SI99 Ranking: 41

Viewed by many as the top safety in the class, Arnold could come into Georgia and play at a high level from his first day. Despite the commitment from safety David Daniel, the Dawgs will remain in close pursuit of Arnold, as more special defensive backs never hurt any program. Another incentive is that this battle appears as though it will come down to Georgia and Florida. Arnold is one of the twitchier prospects in the class and comes downhill with intensity and quickness. He loves contact and in coverage will win jump balls. There will be a transition period to SEC competition, but he would be a relief because of the potential loss of Richard LeCounte.

Arnold plays basketball at an extremely high level and will likely not make his collegiate commitment until the conclusion of his senior season in that sport.

Xavian Sorey, OLB

SI99 Ranking: N/A

Another elite uncommitted prospect whose decision likely comes down to Georgia and Florida. Sorey has good speed for his position, has solid burst when pass rushing and understands offenses extremely well. He diagnoses plays before the ball is snapped and blows them up before they can even start. He is a sound tackler and is never out of control, seemingly gliding across the field to make plays. He is set to make his announcement soon.

Donovan Edwards, RB

SI99 Ranking: N/A

Edwards had been considered a heavy lean towards the Michigan Wolverines, but things have seemingly changed. It sounds like Georgia needs to get him on campus in order to have a chance, but it can only help Georgia’s chances that Michigan is experiencing a brutal season. On the field, Edwards is a big play waiting to happen, with the ability to become an every-down back in college. He explodes off the snap and moves his feet well in space, and has also displayed the ability to catch the ball in college. Edwards could be next in line to carry the tradition of Georgia’s “Running Back University.”

Byron Young, OLB

SI99 Ranking: N/A (JUCO)

The first junior-college product on this list, Young comes by way of Georgia Military College. He has prototypical size for a college linebacker and has already been playing at the college level, making him a plug-and-play producer in the SEC. He is quick off the ball with lateral quickness, understands the game and plays the option very well. As a pass rusher, he can bend around the corner and get upfield well. He projects as an immediate situational run stopper for the Bulldogs with the upside to become an every-down linebacker.

Elijah Jeudy, DE

SI99 Ranking: N/A

Jeudy is deciding between Georgia and Texas A & M, with most believing he is trending toward an A & M decision. He has ideal size for an end with a quick first step off the edge. He will have time to sit in the program and when he adds more weight onto his frame could become a dominant presence off the edge.