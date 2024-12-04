Ousmane Kromah Announces Commitment to Florida State
Ousmane Kromah, a 2025 running back, has announced his commitment to the Auburn Tigers.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been working on putting the finishing touches on their 2025 recruiting class but their commit list just took a hit. Running back Ousmane Kromah was at one point committed to Georgia, but has now announced his commitment to the Florida State
Kromah is rated as a four-star prospect, the 74th-best player in the country, the fourth-best running back and the 10th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Georgia earned Kromah's commitment back in October of this year, but were not able to hang on to him as the Seminoles made a strong final push for the high-profiled running back.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
- Dominick Kelly, DB
- Chase Linton, EDGE
- Dennis Uzochukwu, OL
- Hezekiah Millender, QB
