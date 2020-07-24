DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Redhot Recruit, Pearce Spurlin Talks about offer from Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

Pearce Spurlin is no stranger to the readers of Dawgs Daily. Before he was a national recruit receiving offers from some of the nation's top programs like Penn State, Tennessee, and now Georgia, he was featured in several articles here. 

Though now everyone is catching on and beginning to notice the talent that is this 6'6, 210 pound rising sophomore at South Walton high school. 

We caught back up with Spurlin to see what the last week or so has been like for him and what the offer from Georgia means. 

"It's been crazy to see my hard work finally paying off. It's a great feeling to know the work is paying off and it's motivation just to keep working." 

Both of Spurlin's parents earned degrees from the University of Georgia and Spurlin grew up a Bulldog fan: 

"That was huge. My whole family went to Georiga. My parents, my aunts and uncles they all went to Georgia. And I grew up going to Georgia games, so to get an offer from the hometown school was awesome." 

Spurlin's father received a new job offer which led the family to move down to Florida. So, after playing just one season at Walton high school, Spurlin will finish his career out at South Walton high, but he intends to keep working with Terrence Edwards at least once a month. 

That is where I first saw Spurlin several months back, and it takes no scouting savant to understand quickly that he was going to be a top talent in the 2023 class. 

I actually received a text from another member in the scouting community after posting a video of Spurlin back in May that said "You heard it here first, that kid will be a five-star" 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: NCAA Advises Schools Confirmed Cases Won't Test Again for 3 Months

According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium Athletics, if a player tests positive for the coronavirus they won't have to take a test again for 3 months.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia roster showing more experience and chemistry in 2020

It's already year three under Tom Crean at UGA, and he may have put together his most experienced and bonded roster yet in his tenure in Athens.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: A Name to Remember, Prentiss "Air" Noland

Prentiss "Air" Noland is just a rising ninth grader at Langston Hughes in Fairburn, Georgia but he's already got two power 5 offers and will rack up plenty more.

Brooks Austin

Greg Sankey Skeptical about College Football in the Spring

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was on ESPN's College Football Live and he expressed his skepticism about playing college football in the spring.

Brooks Austin

by

Collin A Shamley

Body Transformations Continue for Georgia Football Freshmen

Several of Georgia's freshmen that have enrolled and continued to take part in the offseason workouts are already seeing vast results when it comes to their bodies.

Brooks Austin

Where There's Smoke There's Fire With Georgia Recruiting

It's not exactly time to go running out of the building, but there's certainly some things about Georgia recruiting and where there's smoke there could be fire.

Brooks Austin

by

Harrison Reno

What CJ Washington Brings to Georgia

Cedric "CJ" Washington has committed to the University of Georgia. Today, we take a look at what he brings to the Georgia class.

Brooks Austin

CJ Washington Commits to Georgia

CJ Washington becomes Georgia's second commitment in the class of 2022. The freakishly strong athlete from Cedartown elected to stay in-state with the Dawgs.

BGilmer18

Dawgs Daily Insider Interview: 2023 Georgia Commit Treyaun Webb

2023 Georgia football commit Treyaun Webb sits down with Dawgs Daily to talk Georgia, all things recruiting, and his preparation for the 2020 season.

BGilmer18

James Williams Commits to Miami Football

Out of nowhere on Tuesday evening, the nation's top safety James Williams has committed to Miami.

Brooks Austin