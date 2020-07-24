Pearce Spurlin is no stranger to the readers of Dawgs Daily. Before he was a national recruit receiving offers from some of the nation's top programs like Penn State, Tennessee, and now Georgia, he was featured in several articles here.

Though now everyone is catching on and beginning to notice the talent that is this 6'6, 210 pound rising sophomore at South Walton high school.

We caught back up with Spurlin to see what the last week or so has been like for him and what the offer from Georgia means.

"It's been crazy to see my hard work finally paying off. It's a great feeling to know the work is paying off and it's motivation just to keep working."

Both of Spurlin's parents earned degrees from the University of Georgia and Spurlin grew up a Bulldog fan:

"That was huge. My whole family went to Georiga. My parents, my aunts and uncles they all went to Georgia. And I grew up going to Georgia games, so to get an offer from the hometown school was awesome."

Spurlin's father received a new job offer which led the family to move down to Florida. So, after playing just one season at Walton high school, Spurlin will finish his career out at South Walton high, but he intends to keep working with Terrence Edwards at least once a month.

That is where I first saw Spurlin several months back, and it takes no scouting savant to understand quickly that he was going to be a top talent in the 2023 class.

I actually received a text from another member in the scouting community after posting a video of Spurlin back in May that said "You heard it here first, that kid will be a five-star"

