Georgia landed one of their most significant commitments on Tuesday in SI All American candidate at the cornerback position, Nyland Green. He can become one of the top collegiate corners in the very near future.

However, Green is not the only elite prospect at the defensive back position to wear red and black. While many have touted Georgia for years as "Running Back University," they are starting to push themselves towards another branding: Defensive Back University.

NFL Success

Perhaps the most critical component to staking a claim to this label is how well you can produce NFL quality players. The Bulldogs have always been able to develop defensive backs, with success going as far back as NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey. However, the Bulldogs have just recently started to have defensive backs consistently go through the draft process.

A few short years ago saw the Dawgs get a first-round selection out of Deandre Baker. Unfortunately, Baker saw his time cut short with the New York Giants following an armed robbery arrest. Charges were later dropped, and he now has landed on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.

Aside from Baker, the Dawgs have yet to see another high selection out of a cornerback. They already have a few on the roster that should expect to hear their names called in the draft. Richard LeCounte, Tyson Campbell, and Eric Stokes should be impact playmakers in the NFL and bolster the success of NFL defensive back draft picks.

Although it's the future that has Georgia knocking on the door of DBU. Head coach Kirby Smart and his staff have dedicated ample resources to recruiting defensive backs over the last four years, and it shows.

Recruiting Trail

This is where the Bulldogs are making strides. While they appear to be a few years away from having high draft picks from their defensive back rotation, some of the top DB's in the nation have already pledged their services to the program. This is in no small part due to the reputation that defensive backs coach Charlton Warren has built among the recruiting industry. Here are just a few of the nation's best defensive backs who will be coming to Athens.

**Kelee Ringo – Class of 2020, Five-Star, No. 4 player in the nation, No. 1 CB

*Jalen Kimber – Class of 2020, Four-Star, No. 105 player in the nation, No. 9 CB

*Major Burns – Class of 2020, Four-Star, No. 182 player in the nation, No. 13 S

*Nyland Green – Class of 2021, Four-Star, No. 69 player in the nation, No. 5 CB

*David Daniel – Class of 2021, Four-Star, No. 92 player in the nation, No. 3 ATH

*Deyon Bouie – Class of 2022, Five-Star, No. 24 player in the nation, No. 2 ATH

*Marquis Groves-Killebrew - Class of 2022 Four-Star, No. 79 player in the nation, No. 9 CB

All rankings from 247sports.com composite system

* Indicates SI All American Candidates:

** Indicates SI All American

On-Field Product

This is where Georgia lays its biggest claim to the crown. Week in and week out, it seems that some new Georgia defensive back is making plays, blowing up reads, and playing sound football. The high standard of play extends beyond all-conference players such as Richard LeCounte and Eric Stokes. Take your pick of Lewis Cine, Tyson Campbell, Chris Smith, or any number of other players from the room. When called upon, the Bulldogs get the absolute best out of their defensive backs.