BREAKING: Addison Nichols Announces Top 3

The number 12 ranked player in the state of Georgia has announced his top three schools.

One of Georgia's top offensive line targets announced his top three schools of his recruitment at this point. 247Sports rates Nichols as a four-star interior offensive lineman, who is the third-best IOL in the class of 2022, making him 103 nationally.

At 6-foot-5, 318 pounds, Nichols is one of the top linemen in the country right out of Georgia's backyard in Norcross, Georgia. The interior lineman took all five visits in June as he visited Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio State, Tennessee, and USC.

Addison is the 12th ranked player in the peach state with over 30 division one offers from around the country. Nichols visited Georgia on June 4th before going on his other visits around the country, and today, they were left out of his Top-3. Ohio State, North Carolina, and Tennessee make the cut for the in-state product.

Nichols would still be a welcomed addition to Georgia's offensive line room as he is a versatile piece that could fit on the interior and exterior of the line in Athens. Addison gave a top three schools of...

Georgia seemed to be in a good position with the Peach State offensive linemen and is believed to be making Nichols a priority as Georgia has yet to receive a commitment from an offensive lineman. Yet, the Greater Atlanta Christian athlete has spurned the in-state school for out of state programs.

