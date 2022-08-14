Skip to main content

BREAKING: Rickey Gibson Commits to Tennessee

Rickey Gibson III has blown up on the recruiting trail over the last few months. Now, he is committed to Tennessee.

Ever since offering on June 21st, Georgia remained in hot pursuit of speedy cornerback Rickey Gibson out of Hewitt-Trussville (AL). Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the speedster is headed to division rival Tennessee.

According to the 247 Composite Recruiting Rankings, Gibson is ranked as the 43rd best DB in the nation and a top-25 player in the state of Alabama. He holds offers from schools like Tennessee, Penn State, Auburn, Oregon, Arkansas, and others before trimming his list to Georgia, Tennessee, and Penn State.

This one was considered a battle between Georgia and Tennessee for a while now. Tennessee had been on Gibson longer than anyone, and that is ultimately what put the Vols on top here. Penn State came along late in his recruitment, but it wasn't enough to make a lot of noise. 

Georgia Football 2023 Commits 

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Kelton Smith, OL
  • Yazeed Haynes
