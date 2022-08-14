Ever since offering on June 21st, Georgia remained in hot pursuit of speedy cornerback Rickey Gibson out of Hewitt-Trussville (AL). Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the speedster is headed to division rival Tennessee.

According to the 247 Composite Recruiting Rankings, Gibson is ranked as the 43rd best DB in the nation and a top-25 player in the state of Alabama. He holds offers from schools like Tennessee, Penn State, Auburn, Oregon, Arkansas, and others before trimming his list to Georgia, Tennessee, and Penn State.

This one was considered a battle between Georgia and Tennessee for a while now. Tennessee had been on Gibson longer than anyone, and that is ultimately what put the Vols on top here. Penn State came along late in his recruitment, but it wasn't enough to make a lot of noise.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Troy Bowles, LB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Joenel Aguero, DB

Kelton Smith, OL

Yazeed Haynes

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.