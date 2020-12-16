The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Smael Mondon Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

Smael Mondon committed to the University of Georgia on Nov. 18, 2020, and on early national signing day, Mondon signed his letter of intent.
Prospects are often discussed in terms of ceiling and floor. In other words, if they become the best versions of themselves, how good can they be? Well, in the class of 2021, there are few players that have a higher ceiling than linebacker Smael Mondon. 

He's 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, and has legitimate 4.4 speed. Athletes like this don't come around too often. 

Here's what SI All American had to say about the No. 6 overall prospect in the SI99:

Prospect: Smael Mondon

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

School: Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County

Frame: Angular, muscular build on prototype linebacker frame. Long and fairly filled out with some room to add mass.

Athleticism: Versatile talent comfortable in multiple settings. Moonlights as a fairly explosive running back with good long speed, verified by impressive track marks as a sprinter and jumper. Flashes true closing speed with finishing power on defense. Elite in space, but balanced upon contact. Snap quickness could create pass-rusher upside.

Instincts: Attacks the line of scrimmage with great timing and anticipation. Can come off a block and re-establish positioning in short order. Elite body control evidenced on both offense and defense, with great leverage and lean. An aware defender with a nose for the football. Vision to set up blocks as a back, anticipate holes and cut back lanes at linebacker.

Polish: Attacks inside-out on the ball carrier. Allows play to develop before selling out to make the play. Elite downhill ability as blitzer or run stopper. Responsible in pass coverage with a strong ability to break on the ball from the second level. Can redirect and get downhill immediately.

Bottom Line: Mondon is a do-it-all linebacker prospect ready to make plays all over the field at the collegiate level right now. He physically profiles as a three-down player with disruptive polish in space, ideal for today’s college game. It would be surprising to see Mondon spend much time on the sidelines over the next decade or so.

Player Comparison: Quay Walker

