Terrion Arnold Down to Three Schools

Terrion Arnold Choosing Between Three Schools

On Friday, safety Terrion Arnold narrowed down his list of schools to three, and the Georgia Bulldogs are included.
While it may seem that Georgia has its 2021 recruiting class set in stone, they are still working on finishing the class before the traditional national signing day in February. And the biggest fish yet to be reeled in, safety Terrion Arnold, is down to three schools. On Friday, Arnold narrowed down his list of schools to three, and the Georgia Bulldogs are included.

Alabama, Florida and Georgia make up the list, and it seemed all along that Arnold would end up an SEC defender. While the Crimson Tide can never be counted out in any recruiting battle, it has appeared that this recruitment would ultimately come down to the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia saw a major boost in its recruitment in December when linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. left the state of Florida to join Georgia’s program. Sorey is a friend of Arnold, and according to reports and sources, including Sorey and Arnold themselves, the two have discussed the possibility of teaming up at the collegiate level.

If Arnold leaves the state of Florida, it would signify yet another recruiting loss for head coach Dan Mullen in his home state. Winning in-state recruiting battles is a crucial component of being a college football coach and simply put, Mullen hasn’t done that. According to sources around college football, Mullen is beginning to get tired of the recruiting trail and is actively seeking opportunities to join the NFL ranks and leave college football behind.

With time, Arnold could develop into a premier player on the back end for Georgia and he will remain a primary target as the 2021 class nears the closing decision day in February.

