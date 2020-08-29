SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Tim Keenan, 4-Star Nose Guard, Makes College Decision

BGilmer18

At 6’1” 340 pounds, Tim Keenan is a true rarity in the high school football ranks. It’s very hard to find a true two gap nose guard with the athleticism to slide out and play a 3-technique as well. The Birmingham, Alabama, native and Ramsey High School standout fits that description perfect. The size, the athleticism, and the tenacity that Keenan brings has made the 4-Star a hot commodity in the 2021 class. Today Keenan has announced his verbal commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Georgia was very intently pursing Keenan and rightfully so with the amount of talent and depth that UGA is set to lose on the interior defensive line after the 2020 season. Jordan Davis is likely NFL bound at season’s end and Malik Herring, Devonte Wyatt, and Julian Rochester are all seniors for the Dawgs. Combine the need and the talent of Keenan and it’s easy to see why Tray Scott was heavily invested in trying to pluck Keenan out of the Tide’s backyard. Sources tell Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Georgia was close to securing the commitment from Keenan, but ultimately the family ties to Alabama were too much to overcome.

Scott, Lanning, Smart and company are going to look to land at least two high profile defensive linemen this cycle. Yesterday we at Dawgs Daily detailed the recruitment statuses of Korey Foreman, Maason Smith, and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. At present time there is a high probability that Georgia comes away with two of these three immensely talented prospects.

Sources have indicated that it's going to be extremely difficult to pull Smith out of Louisiana, but if Georgia can land Foreman, that will drastically increase the chances of bringing in Smith as well. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Really tough to win out on a kid that's family are that big of Alabama football fans. Georgia made a good run at him for sure.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dominick Blaylock Has Retorn His ACL, Will Undergo Surgery

Sources have confirmed to Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Dominick Blaylock has retorn his ACL during practice on Wednesday afternoon. He will undergo surgery.

Brooks Austin

What Georgia loses with Dominick Blaylock's injury

Georgia football receiver Dominick Blaylock tore his ACL for the second time on Wednesday. The sophomore will sit out the season and redshirt.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

Status of Major 2021 Defensive Line Targets

Defensive line is both one of the more unpredictable and important positions in the 2021 recruiting cycle for Georgia football. Today we cover the status of the major targets.

BGilmer18

Georgia Recruiting: The Status of Major 2021 Offensive Targets

The 2021 Georgia football recruiting class is starting to take form. Today we look at the status of remaining major offensive targets in the 2021 cycle.

BGilmer18

by

Hgosseck

Marcus Allen Discusses Offer From Georgia

Marcus Allen is a 2022 Defensive Back from Walton high school. He discusses his most recent offer from Georgia football.

Brooks Austin

Photo Gallery: Kenny McIntosh Looking BIG Following Offseason

Georgia was back at practice on Wednesday leading up to their first scrimmage this weekend, and several Georgia players were pictured for the first time.

Brooks Austin

Who Does Georgia Turn To With the Loss of Dominick Blaylock

Dawgs Daily on SI was first to report the season injury to Dominick Blaylock Thursday morning. So, where does Georgia look to at the wide receiver position?

Brooks Austin

Branch No Longer On Team At Georgia

Dawgs Daily on SI.com has confirmed that Daran Branch is no longer on the University of Georgia football team.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

The Future of the Tight End At Georgia under Monken

If you comb through Todd Monken's history as an offensive coordinator, you'll find that he's used the tight end position in a variety of ways.

Brooks Austin

Orgeron Throw Cross Words at Georgia Following Weekend

LSU head coach, Ed Orgeron had some things to say in his Tuesday press conference about recruits visiting campuses across the country.

Brooks Austin