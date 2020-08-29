Tim Keenan, 4-Star Nose Guard, Makes College Decision

At 6’1” 340 pounds, Tim Keenan is a true rarity in the high school football ranks. It’s very hard to find a true two gap nose guard with the athleticism to slide out and play a 3-technique as well. The Birmingham, Alabama, native and Ramsey High School standout fits that description perfect. The size, the athleticism, and the tenacity that Keenan brings has made the 4-Star a hot commodity in the 2021 class. Today Keenan has announced his verbal commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Georgia was very intently pursing Keenan and rightfully so with the amount of talent and depth that UGA is set to lose on the interior defensive line after the 2020 season. Jordan Davis is likely NFL bound at season’s end and Malik Herring, Devonte Wyatt, and Julian Rochester are all seniors for the Dawgs. Combine the need and the talent of Keenan and it’s easy to see why Tray Scott was heavily invested in trying to pluck Keenan out of the Tide’s backyard. Sources tell Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Georgia was close to securing the commitment from Keenan, but ultimately the family ties to Alabama were too much to overcome.

Scott, Lanning, Smart and company are going to look to land at least two high profile defensive linemen this cycle. Yesterday we at Dawgs Daily detailed the recruitment statuses of Korey Foreman, Maason Smith, and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. At present time there is a high probability that Georgia comes away with two of these three immensely talented prospects.

Sources have indicated that it's going to be extremely difficult to pull Smith out of Louisiana, but if Georgia can land Foreman, that will drastically increase the chances of bringing in Smith as well.

