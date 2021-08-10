Update: Shaw Sets Commitment Date

Travis Shaw is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2022 class and took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his commitment date. This comes just a day after the North Carolina product teased that it was almost time for him to make his decision.

Shaw tweeted out, "The date is set! 8/21 commitment!" The final four schools remaining in the recruiting are Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina, and North Carolina A&T. With Clemson and Georgia being the rumored frontrunners for the top nose tackle in the country.

Having played off the edge in high school, he will move inside as an interior lineman at 6-foot-5 and nearly 310 pounds, making him a potential instant impact player as a run stopper.

From Georgia's perspective, following the decommitment of Bear Alexander, Shaw is arguably the top lineman left on the board, with Walter Nolen very close to the North Carolina native.

Playing as an edge rusher at 310 pounds he amazes many when turning on the tape because of his athleticism and fluid movement at his size. Aside from his size and explosive movement, his constantly high-effort level makes him stand out. Shaw has been an offensive tackle's nightmare throughout his time in high school football in North Carolina.

Georgia currently holds commitments from Tyre West and Darris Smith, those two being the only defensive linemen Georgia has pledges from. However, with nose tackle Jordan Davis departing for the NFL by season's end, the Dawgs will need a replacement.

