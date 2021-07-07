Tre’Quon Fegans Narrows Recruitment to Five

Defensive back Tre’Quon Fegans has narrowed his recruitment down to five schools, which includes Georgia.

Georgia got some big news on the recruiting front Wednesday, as 2022 defensive back Tre’Quon Fegans has officially narrowed his recruitment down to five schools.

The Bulldogs have been in pursuit of Fegans for the better part of the last year. Earlier in the cycle, they appeared to be out of this recruitment but have gotten back into it over the last month or so.

Fegans posted the announcement to his social media platforms on Wednesday afternoon. His final five include Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

He is the No. 2 overall defensive back target for Georgia, according to Brooks Austin, lead editor of Dawgs Daily on SI.com. The No. 1 prospect, safety Malaki Starks, is already committed to Georgia.

Fegans hails from Oxford, Alabama. His game is reminiscent of Denver Broncos corner Patrick Surtain according to Austin. Surtain had a decorated career for Alabama before being selected No. 10 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

This recruitment will likely come down to the in-state Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs. Fegans has previously stated that he hopes to commit soon, but this battle could continue until national signing day.

Fegans is a long, athletic corner. He stands 6-2 and is currently listed at 180 lbs. His long arms allow him to grab hold of wide receivers before they have even begun their route.

While his top-end speed isn't elite, he does have solid short-area quickness. He changes direction well and is never thrown off balance when breaking on the ball.

This recruitment could change the outlook of this defensive back class. If Fegans commits do Georgia, they would have two lock-down outside corners in Fegans, and current commit Marquis Groves-Killebrew. Add in the dynamic Starks, and you could have the best backend in the cycle.

