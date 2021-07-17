BREAKING: Treyaun Webb Makes Decision

Four-star athlete out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida Treyaun Webbvhas announced his college decision Saturday afternoon. The elite running back had three schools that he decided from; among those were Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Georgia.

The class of 2023 running back was a Georgia commit before decommitting from the Dawgs in January of 2021 as he wanted to reopen his recruitment.

With more than 40 offers from division one programs, only four programs would get a visit from the four-star athlete. Webb would see Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Georgia throughout the month of June. It seemed like the Gators would've been a favorite to land the Sunshine State native after reopening his recruitment in January. But the Gators were not a part of the three schools that Webb would be considering in his commitment.

When speaking with SI All-American about his top three schools, the four-star talked about Georgia's approach to recruiting him after his decommitment, "They kept the same approach with me, they kept it real with me. They understood the decommitment, with Coronavirus going on and not being able to visit other schools. I needed to go out and see, to be for sure."

"When I first committed, I was young and felt like I knew what I wanted to do but as time went on and more schools contacted me I felt like I needed to reevaluate my decision. But when I went back up there, everything that I felt when I was little was amplified. Coach (Todd) Hartley, Coach (Dell) McGee treat me like their son. it's a family environment with them and it's one of those places that feels like home no matter what."

Despite Coach Alford of Ohio State recruiting the Jacksonville, Florida product since eighth grade, Webb announced his decision to commit to Oklahoma. The Sooners are landing an elite prospect at running back who could also translate at the next level as a cornerback.

