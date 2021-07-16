BREAKING: Tyler Booker Makes Decision

IMG Academy product Tyler Booker is the fifth-ranked tackle in the 2022 class as a four-star, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the most highly touted prospects in the country.

Booker took all five of his visits in the month of June as he saw Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama. All five schools were his finalist in his decision, but Alabama was the school to blow him away.

The Tide saw Booker in the last weekend of June and were able to close the deal on the former teammates of current Crimson Tide tackle JC Latham. Latham was one of the top offensive tackles in the 2021 class and played left tackle for IMG, while Booker played opposite of Latham on the right. The pair of IMG Academy linemen will now team up again, this time in Tuscaloosa.

In an interview with SI All-American following the closing of the open recruiting period, Booker said this about Alabama, "You go there to be great. I feel like that with everybody in every facet of the program, you're driven to be great. On the field, off the field, in the weight room, in the training room if you get hurt. The school is set up to be great, everybody has bought into that mindset and culture."

Booker also let it be known that he would go to Alabama for Nick Saban's football camp as a kid growing up.

"Going to the Nick Saban camp when I was younger and now being there, seeing the look on the kids' faces while on the visit here, really drove me to be in this position. It just shows that hard work pays off."

Booker is just the latest blow to Georgia's recruitment of offensive linemen as earlier this week four-star interior linemen Addison Nichols left the Dawgs out of his top three schools. The Tide are now getting another top offensive lineman after a star-studded 2021 recruiting class.