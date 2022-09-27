Tyler Williams has made his college decision. Williams, a native of Lakeland (FL), jumps into UGAs 2023 recruiting class as the 20th commit in the class. He joins the likes of Raymond Cottrell and Yazeed Hayes at the WR spot.

Ultimately he chose the University of Georgia over Miami. Miami made a strong push and even got him on campus this past weekend. Still, the Dawgs were too much to overcome. Along with UGA and Miami, Texas A&M, Clemson, and South Carolina also made the cut.

With this commitment, UGA continues to stay hot in the state of Florida, securing their 7th prospect from the sunshine state.

Williams ranks as a four-star recruit and a top-130 player nationally according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Williams is a 6'3, 200-pound receiver from South Florida that has game-breaking speed on the perimeter for a program that's known for producing burners like Georgia receiver Arian Smith and current five-star corner Cormani McClain whom Williams has competed against on a daily basis since McClain transferred to Lakeland.

Georgia seemed to be the lone football program that not only was there from the start of this journey for Williams, but they've also inarguably been the most consistent. It's clear that a player like Williams fits the physical mold of previous Bryan McClendon recruits and prospects. Long and physical prototypes that can really get into the open field and make plays after the catch. Similar to a Malcolm Mitchell type, who McClendon coached to an 865-yard season in 2015.

Here's a look at Tyler Williams Highlights

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN