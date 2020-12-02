Tyre West committed to the University of Georgia Wednesday. The 2022 defensive lineman from Tift County High School in Tifton, Ga. becomes the second commit in the class for the Dawgs.

West has somewhat flown under the radar, despite collecting some big-time scholarship offers in his first two years of high-school ball. West, who is an extremely active player on the defensive line, said Bulldogs defensive line coach Tray Scott has complimented him for his aggressiveness and the passion with which the rising junior plays.

Anyone that follows high-school football, especially in Georgia, knows that Tift County's Region 1 in Georgia's highest classification of 7A, is one of the toughest and most talent-laden in the entire country. During region play, West and his teammates are able to prove themselves against traditional powers such as Lowndes, Colquitt County and Camden County.

West has a tremendous motor and pursues the ball relentlessly. He possesses good striking ability and uses his hands well to shed blocks in the run game.

West has told Dawgs Daily he's not only 100 percent All Dawg, but he has nearly a dozen prominent players that he wants to bring with him in the 2022 recruiting class.

During an interview with West over the summer, he stated that Athens was home to him, claiming he felt extremely comfortable with the staff and the environment around the program.

West will fit perfectly in the mold of Malik Herring. At 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, he has the perfect frame to play defensive end in Georgia’s hybrid 4-2-5 defense.

