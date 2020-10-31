SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

What Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Brings to Georgia

Chris Allen

Defensive tackle and SI All-America Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins committed to Georgia Friday afternoon selecting the Dawgs over North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The evaluators at SI All American are impressed. Here is the scouting report:

Frame: Big and tall. Adequate width and mass across upper body. Long, powerful arms. Thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk with developing calves. Ample room for more mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Strong, fluid and explosive. Overwhelms high-school linemen with power. Moves like player 30 pounds smaller, with quick feet and flexible hips. Impressive speed and burst in box and open field.  

Instincts: Extremely physical. Regularly first off the ball. Gets into linemen’s chest with long arms, winning matchups almost before they begin. Sheds blockers with frightening ease if engaged post-snap. Effective in pursuit from back side; never gives up on play.  

Polish: Takes full advantage of arm length, strength. Hand-fighting needs work. Fires out low, but tendency to play upright. Raw pass-rusher who relies on tools; must add, develop technique.  

Bottom Line: Ingram-Dawkins possesses every physical attribute recruiters look for from defensive linemen. Already versatile enough to play multiple roles in different schemes, and will only grow more so with additional weight and strength. Projects as multi-year impact starter and eventual NFL draft pick. 

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Makes College Decision

Georgia football adds a much needed interior defensive lineman to the 2021 recruiting class: Gaffney, S.C. native Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

Brooks Austin

Know Your Enemy: Georgia vs. Kentucky

Georgia football hopes to recover from its loss to Alabama with a win over Kentucky. The Wildcats will provide a challenge with strong offensive and defensive lines.

Kyle Funderburk

Kirby Smart Explains Road Trips in the COVID-19 World

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought numerous logistical challenges to sports. Head coach Kirby Smart explains Georgia football's procedures for preventing outbreaks.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Defensive Players to Watch vs. Kentucky

Georgia's defense struggled against Alabama's balanced air-raid offense two weeks ago, but they face a completely different attack this week.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Offensive Players to Watch vs. Kentucky

Georgia football's offense is looking for a bounce-back performance Saturday at Kentucky. These Bulldogs will help advance the offense.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Kirby Smart Discusses Jake Fromm's Impact on Stetson Bennett

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart updates the status of the quarterback room through the bye week and discusses Jake Fromm's impact on Stetson Bennett.

Brent Wilson

by

dawgfan623

Kirby Smart Discusses Strengths, Weaknesses of Team's Offense

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart discusses strengths and weaknesses of the offense at this point of the season.

Jonathan Williams

Coley vs Monken: How Have Things Changed?

Following the 2019 season, Kirby Smart hired offensive coordinator Todd Monken. How have the changes worked?

Brooks Austin

Georgia Freshmen That Could be Future Stars

Georgia football produced the top-ranked recruiting class of the 2020 cycle. Several signees have already made an impact on the field.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia vs. Kentucky Series History

Georgia football meets Kentucky for the 73rd time this Saturday. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 59-12-2 and haven't loss to the Wildcats since 2009.

Kyle Funderburk