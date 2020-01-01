BulldogMaven
Brock Vandagriff has De-Committed from Oklahoma

Brooks Austin

Brock Vandagriff is the #1 ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class and the 8th ranked player overall. The 6'2.5 200 pound QB committed to Oklahoma on June 20th of this year and now has re-opened his recruitment. 

You'll notice that Vandragriff's primary reason for opening his recruitment was the distance issue created by the fact that he lives in Bogart, Georgia. Which just so happens to be 20 minutes from Athens. 

Saying, "These last couple of months have brought to my attention how hard it is going to be for me to attend college so far away from home." 

Though Vandragriff has said the distance is the issue, the head coach of Oklahoma has long been linked to NFL jobs, and it was something we asked Vandragriff about in an exclusive interview just a month ago. 

Q: What would happen if Lincoln Riley were to take an NFL job? 

We’d have to see who they hire, but Kirby and Dan Mullen know that they are number two and three back to back if Lincoln Riley leaves. Because that’s probably why I’m going there, Lincoln Riley himself. You can be a product of the system there and be very successful. But when Kirby came to Prince Avenue last month I told him ‘Look if Lincoln Riley leaves, I’ll probably commit to Georgia the next week.

We are not saying that Riley is leaving Oklahoma, but the comment at the end is the important part. "I'll probably commit to Georgia the next week."

That comment combined with the location being his reasoning for opening up his commitment is good news for Georgia fans. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brent Wilson
Brent Wilson

This is huge news for UGA. Have to like Georgia’s chances here.

