Georgia Expecting Star-Studded Prospect List vs Missouri

Georgia has an extensive list of highly touted prospects coming to Athens on Saturday. Who are they?

Fresh off a 34-7 victory in Jacksonville, The Bulldogs return home to Athens for a noon game against the Missouri Tigers. Never to let a good recruiting get away from him, Kirby Smart has invited some of the top prospects from across the country to watch Georgia take on Missouri.

Perhaps the most pressing of the recruits is 2022 Defensive Back Jahiem Singletary. Singletary was once a commit to the Buckeyes of Ohio State before he decommitted in August. Georgia remains as one of Singletary's top landing points, and Georgia can make the chances of landing him even higher this weekend.

Another 2022 recruit expected in Athens this weekend is Santa Margarita Catholic Defensive Lineman Hero Kanu. Beyond a fantastic name, Hero is a highly-touted prospect, originally hailing from Germany. Georgia is competing against Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Ohio State for his services.

Georgia is looking ahead to the future beyond 2022 as well this weekend. Collins Hill High School has two players from the class of 2023 expected in Athens on Saturday in Jayden Davis and Ethan Davis. Jayden Davis is a safety, and Ethan Davis is a tight-end both obviously teammates of 2022 ATH Travis Hunter.

Speaking of tight-ends, long-time Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin III will be returning to Athens this Saturday.

Marcel Reed, a Quarterback from Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee will be making the trip to Athens on Saturday. Reed is considered high up on a QB board in Athens that includes names like Arch Manning, Dylan Lonergan and more in 2023.

Jayven Hall will be making the trip from Roswell, Georgia to Athens. Hall is an inside linebacker from Roswell High School.

Georgia is also expecting a few visitors from California. One of which is 2023 Defensive Back from Long Beach Poly in Daylen Austin. Joining Austin on the trip to Athens is Jett White. White is a class of 2025 Athlete from Orange, California.

Georgia will welcome several Offensive and Defensive Linemen from the 2024 recruiting class. Names like Alexander "T.A." Cunningham from Johns Creek, Daniel Calhoun out of Centennial in Roswell, and Bradley Smith from Northgate High in Newnan will be in attendance on Saturday.

Khalil Bolden, a 2024 Safety prospect out of Buford, Georgia will be in attendance. He's not the only 2024 Defensive Back Prospect Georgia is expecting either. A'mon Lane hails from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. Another Defensive Prospect from the class of 2024 is Sammy Brown. Brown is a Linebacker from Jefferson High out of Jefferson, Georgia.

Georgia is expecting a few 2025 prospects in Athens on Saturday as well. Two of them hail from Cedar Grove High School. Bo Walker is a running back, while EJ Colson is a Quarterback.

EJ Colson isn't the only 2025 Quarterback expected in Athens on Saturday either. Antwann Hill Jr from Houston County High School in Warner Robins will also be making the trip up to Sanford Stadium.

Perhaps a good luck charm returns to Athens in Hot Rod. The Indianapolis Colts Kicker and former Georgia Bulldog will make a return trip to Athens to see the Bulldogs this weekend as well.

