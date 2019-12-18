Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Warren Brinson

When it comes to recruiting, it was an interesting year for 4-star DT Warren Brinson. In January, Brinson tweeted out that was de-committing from Georgia just two months after having committing to UGA (the first time). It immediately became a Georgia/Florida battle for the star prospect originally from Savannah, Georgia.

Brinson, at one point was heavily leaning towards Florida. After all, the Gators offered him just two days after he de-committed from the Dawgs. After weighing his options, Brinson announced in June that he was once again committed to Georgia.

On Sunday, he confirmed that he would be sticking with the Dawgs and signing today. Brinson will be an early enrollee at Georgia.

Geographically, his journey is comparable to current UGA freshman Nolan Smith. Both of the young talents are from Savannah but ended up closing out their high school careers at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Physically, Georgia is getting a 6’5, 300 pound animal that - according to MaxPreps - picked up 3 sacks in just 9 games this season for IMG.

Brinson is stepping into a great opportunity in Athens. Due to the Dawgs losing some pivotal interior pass rushers such as Michael Barnett, Tyler Clark and others, even though there are younger guys like Jordan Davis and Travon Walker ready to step in. This provides Brinson with the opportunity to get quick playing time but keeps him from being forced into a starting role immediately. With the talent around him, the 4-star out of IMG has the potential to be a great player in the red and black.

