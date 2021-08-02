LOOK: Will Muschamp Wearing Own Jersey on Major Recruiting Weekend

Former South Carolina head coach and UGA alumni Will Muschamp joined the Bulldogs in the season in an off-field analyst role. But Muschamp has done much more than his job title suggests.

The former Georgia safety and fellow teammate of now Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, Will Muschamp returned to Athens this offseason in an off-field role as an analyst for the Bulldogs.

Since coming back to Athens, Muschamp's name has been mentioned by sources close to the program as someone who is doing much more than what his job title suggests. The former SEC head coach has been helping out in the on-campus recruiting department.

Sources tell SI Dawgs Daily that Muschamp will continue to be an "extreme asset" to Georgia in the future. The former highly touted defensive coordinator has made his impact felt in the recruitment of five-star safety Kamari Wilson who visit Athens on the last weekend of July and many more.

In a usual photo opportunity provided for recruits and their families, a picture was taken, including defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and Will Muschamp. Just like Wilson, Muschamp, the former UGA safety, is wearing a jersey, presumably, his old number that he wore for four seasons in between the hedges.

If you look close enough, you can see the No. 30 on Muschamp's jersey. The same number he wore between the hedges during his time as a Georgia Bulldog.

