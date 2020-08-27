SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Dominick Blaylock Has Retorn His ACL, Will Undergo Surgery

Brooks Austin

Dawgs Daily on SI.com has confirmed through multiple sources that Sophomore Wide Receiver, Dominick Blaylock retore his ACL during practice on Wednesday. It's the same ACL that he tore during the SEC Championship game against LSU, he will have surgery and miss the 2020 season for Georgia. 

We've been close to the situation throughout the offseason with his rehab, and all signs pointed to Blaylock making a full recovery this fall and playing an integral part in Todd Monken's offense. Wednesday's injury is a crushing blow. 

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

The Dawg Walk+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Bama Football player chooses two Dawgs as his breakout players

https://twitter.com/secnetwork/status/1298659153821544448?s=21

Jonathan Williams

by

Brooks Austin

New UGa offeree broke out Week 1 in Alabama

https://twitter.com/CHSREDDEVILS/status/1298641087569985542

John Garcia Jr.

by

Brooks Austin

Bears/Bulldogs Breakthrough

https://www.si.com/nfl/bears/beardigest-plus/former-georgia-receivers-take-advantage-of-first-team-time-with-bears

Gene Chamberlain

Georgia lands two players on FOX Sports Top 5 2020 recruits

https://twitter.com/cfbonfox/status/1298329053976506375?s=21

Jonathan Williams

by

Hunter Gosseck

Nyland Green among group of prospects just outside SI99

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/si99-prospects-knocking-on-the-door-nyland-green-brendon-barrow-garrett-dellinger

Edwin Weathersby II

by

Brooks Austin

CONFIRMED: A star-studded group in Athens this weekend

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Confirmed: A star studded group was in Athens this weekend

Brooks Austin

by

humanorg

UGA Target, Jayden Thomas Reppin’ the G

Brooks Austin

Georgia Commit David Daniel named No. 2 Safety in America by SIAA

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/ranking-the-top-10-safeties-in-the-class-of-2021-james-williams-terrion-arnold-jd-coffey

Edwin Weathersby II

Zamir White: “I gotta be that leader”

https://twitter.com/georgiafootball/status/1297670410570354688?s=21

Brooks Austin