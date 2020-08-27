Dominick Blaylock Has Retorn His ACL, Will Undergo Surgery

Dawgs Daily on SI.com has confirmed through multiple sources that Sophomore Wide Receiver, Dominick Blaylock retore his ACL during practice on Wednesday. It's the same ACL that he tore during the SEC Championship game against LSU, he will have surgery and miss the 2020 season for Georgia.

We've been close to the situation throughout the offseason with his rehab, and all signs pointed to Blaylock making a full recovery this fall and playing an integral part in Todd Monken's offense. Wednesday's injury is a crushing blow.