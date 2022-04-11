ACC Baseball Standings Update: 4/11

Georgia Tech was able to take down Florida State in two of three games this weekend and improve their position slightly in the ACC Baseball standings. There is a new team on top of the ACC after this weekend.

In the marquee series in the ACC and across the country, Miami showed that they are currently the team to beat in the ACC. The Hurricanes swept Virginia and now sit at 13-2 in the ACC and 26-6 overall. Elsewhere in the Coastal, it is a little more cramped in the standings.

Virginia is in second place for now, but there is not much separating them from Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Pit, and Georgia Tech. Duke occupies the bottom of the division with a 3-12 conference record.

In the Atlantic division, Louisville holds a narrow lead with an 8-3 ACC record. Notre Dame is in second followed by Wake Forest, NC State, Florida State, Boston College, and Clemson.

Georgia Tech vs North Carolina is the biggest series in the conference next weekend, followed closely by Louisville and Florida State.

Georgia Tech is back in action at home Tuesday vs Georgia State and then heads to Chapel Hill for the weekend series against North Carolina.

