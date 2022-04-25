ACC Baseball Standings Update: 4/25

It was a disappointing weekend for Georgia Tech Baseball, as the Yellow Jackets lost two of three games to Duke and fell in the ACC Baseball Standings. Georgia Tech is now 25-16 overall for the season and 10-11 in ACC play.

Leading the way in the Coastal Division is Miami at 31-9 and 16-5 in the ACC. The Hurricanes took two of three games against Pitt this weekend and remain among the country's best teams. Virginia Tech continues to play well and is 12-7 in the ACC and just swept Boston College. Pitt, Georga Tech, North Carolina, and Duke round out the rest of the Coastal Division.

The Atlantic Division has a new leader with Notre Dame taking the tiebreaker over Louisville, who are both 11-7 in ACC play. NC State, Florida State, and Wake Forest are all fighting for the next spot in the division. Clemson and Boston College are at the bottom.

Georgia Tech and Miami headline a group of ACC series for next weekend, as do Virginia and Virginia Tech. The ACC Tournament is not far away and these remaining series are critical in positioning for the postseason

