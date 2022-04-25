Skip to main content

ACC Baseball Standings Update: 4/25

Where is Georgia Tech in the ACC Baseball Standings after a series loss to Duke?

It was a disappointing weekend for Georgia Tech Baseball, as the Yellow Jackets lost two of three games to Duke and fell in the ACC Baseball Standings. Georgia Tech is now 25-16 overall for the season and 10-11 in ACC play. 

Leading the way in the Coastal Division is Miami at 31-9 and 16-5 in the ACC. The Hurricanes took two of three games against Pitt this weekend and remain among the country's best teams. Virginia Tech continues to play well and is 12-7 in the ACC and just swept Boston College. Pitt, Georga Tech, North Carolina, and Duke round out the rest of the Coastal Division.

The Atlantic Division has a new leader with Notre Dame taking the tiebreaker over Louisville, who are both 11-7 in ACC play. NC State, Florida State, and Wake Forest are all fighting for the next spot in the division. Clemson and Boston College are at the bottom.

Georgia Tech and Miami headline a group of ACC series for next weekend, as do Virginia and Virginia Tech. The ACC Tournament is not far away and these remaining series are critical in positioning for the postseason

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Tariq Carpenter NFL Draft Preview

Jordan Mason NFL Draft Preview

Georgia Tech lands Kansas transfer offensive lineman Corey Robinson

Where is Georgia Tech Baseball projected to play in the postseason?

Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech Football
Football

Juanyeh Thomas NFL Draft Profile

By Jackson Caudell5 minutes ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball vs Duke Series Recap

By Jackson Caudell5 minutes ago
Georgia Tech Baseball vs Wake Forest
Baseball

ACC Baseball Standings Update: 4/25

By Jackson Caudell5 minutes ago
GT Baseball 9
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball Gives up 15 runs in Game Three Loss to Duke

By Jackson Caudell16 hours ago
Georgia Tech Softball
The Flats

Georgia Tech Softball Completes Sweep of Charlotte and Wins on Senior Day

By Jackson Caudell18 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball Wins Walk-Off Thriller vs Duke

By Jackson CaudellApr 22, 2022
Tariq Carpenter, Georgia Tech Football
Football

Tariq Carpenter NFL Draft Profile

By Jackson CaudellApr 22, 2022
Jordan Mason, Georgia Tech Football
Football

Jordan Mason NFL Draft Profile

By Jackson CaudellApr 22, 2022
Georgia Tech Softball
The Flats

Georgia Tech Softball Vs Charlotte Weekend Series Preview

By Jackson CaudellApr 22, 2022