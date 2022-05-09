ACC Baseball Standings Update: 5/9

Where is Georgia Tech in the ACC Standings after being swept by Clemson?

It was not the weekend that Georgia Tech Baseball had in mind coming off of their big series win over Miami. It was an embarrassing series against Clemson, as the Tigers decisively swept Georgia Tech over the weekend and caused Georgia Tech to drop farther in the ACC Baseball Standings.

On the Coastal side of the Conference, Miami remains in the lead, with Virginia Tech right on their heels, only one game behind. Miami swept three games against North Dakota State this weekend and Virginia Tech took both games vs Villanova. Virginia and Pitt are the next two closest teams, with Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Duke bringing up the rest of the division.

On the Atlantic side of the conference, Louisville is still on top, but it is going to be a photo finish between them and Notre Dame in the division. Florida State is playing better and finds itself in third place in the division. NC State, Wake Forest, Clemson, and Boston College round out the rest of the division.

The biggest series upcoming this weekend in the ACC include Virginia Tech vs Louisville and Miami vs Florida State. Georgia Tech plays Georgia Southern in a big matchup on Wednesday and then does not play again until the following Monday.

