Former Georgia Tech Star Mark Teixeira Selected for Induction into College Baseball Hall of Fame
Georgia Tech baseball legend, three-time MLB all-star and 2009 World Series champion Mark Teixeira has been named a member of the 2024 National College Baseball Hall of Fame induction class, it was announced Friday.
One of the top performers in Tech baseball history, Teixeira earned a long list of honors, including the 2000 Dick Howser Trophy (National Player of the Year), 2000 ACC Player of the Year, 2000 consensus first-team All-American, 1999 National Freshman of the Year, 1999 ACC Rookie of the Year and 1999 second-team All-American. He was also named to the All-ACC first team twice (1999, 2000).
Teixeira is one of three Yellow Jackets to hold the distinct honor of having his number retired on The Flats, joining 2020 College Baseball Hall of Famer Jason Varitek and Jim Luck.
Teixeira becomes the fourth Tech representative in the College Baseball Hall of Fame, joining Varitek (Class of 2020), former head coach Jim Morris (Class of 2020) and Nomar Garciaparra (Class of 2012).
Teixeira was drafted in the first round (5th overall) by the Texas Rangers in 2001. He played 14 MLB seasons for the Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles of Anaheim and New York Yankees. Teixeira won a World Championship with the Yankees in 2009. He was a three-time MLB All-Star selection, three-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and a five-time Gold Glove winner. In his MLB tenure, Teixeira hit 409 home runs and collected 1,298 RBI.