Georgia Tech Baseball Lands 2024 Pitcher Jackson Blakely

Georgia Tech Baseball got another talented pitcher for their future this week

Georgia Tech Baseball got one commitment this week for the 2023 class with the addition of Jackson Sobel, a left-handed pitching prospect from South Carolina. Head coach Danny Hall was able to secure another commitment this week, but this time in the class of 2024.

The latest commitment for Georgia Tech is Jackson Blakely, a right-handed pitching prospect from the state of Georgia who plays at Upson Lee High School. Blakely has been impressive in his latest showings pitching and has a lot of upside.

It is no secret that the Yellow Jackets have to upgrade their pitching if they want to make it further than they did this year. Georgia Tech had one of the greatest offenses in school history. but a weak pitching staff prevented them from advancing past another regional.

Blakely throws with power, despite not having the biggest frame. He shows good command and with good development, he can develop into a solid player for Georgia Tech.

Expect to see more prospects being pursued as Georgia Tech hopes to make its pitching staff more talented. The MLB draft is merely weeks away and the Yellow Jackets might need some replacements on the pitching staff.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Could Georgia Tech be a target for Big Ten expansion?

Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the offensive lines in the ACC Coastal

Georgia Tech Football: Corey Robinson transfer profile

Georgia Tech Football: RJ Adams transfer profile